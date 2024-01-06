Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Despite political upheaval, Buenos Aires is as chill as can be

January 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite political upheaval, Buenos Aires is as chill as can be
Despite political upheaval, Buenos Aires is as chill as can be

At the historic El Ateneo Grand Splendid book shop in Buenos Aires, I'm engrossed in a tourist paperback about Argentina. Transfixed, I thumb through all the different natural places this country has to offer. I look at colourful, varied landscapes and enormous waterfalls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.