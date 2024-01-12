Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The incredible stories behind half-a-century of rescue helicopter

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 13 2024 - 10:44am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evan Walton with a helicopter undergoing essential maintenance in Newcastle. Inset, training with a chopper in Auckland, and the first rescue mission at Merewether. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
Evan Walton with a helicopter undergoing essential maintenance in Newcastle. Inset, training with a chopper in Auckland, and the first rescue mission at Merewether. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

AT A TIME when helicopters were daring and surf lifesavers stuck to boats and patrols, Newcastle's Evan Walton believed getting rescue choppers in the sky would change everything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.