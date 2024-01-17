Search and rescue: the jobs that kept Hunter crews busy on the water

A RECORD number of search and rescue missions were launched by marine rescue crews from Newcastle and Hunter commands last year.
New numbers reveal Lake Macquarie's Marine Rescue NSW team was the busiest in the state when it came to rescue call-outs.
Crews carried out a total of 679 missions in 2023, including 92 emergency responses, and returned 1380 people safely to shore.
Across the eight Marine Rescue NSW commands in the Hunter and Central Coast areas, seven of them set new records for rescues.
That included Port Stephens, Lemon Tree Passage, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Tuggerah Lakes, Central Coast and Terrigal.
Across the entire region, there were 1511 search and rescue missions last year and 3079 people were returned to shore safely.
The Port Stephens unit also saw a high demand for help, clocking 307 missions, including 132 emergencies, and returning 656 people to shore.
The six regions covered by Marine Rescue NSW - including the Hunter and Central Coast area - each had their busiest calendar year yet.
The volunteer water rescue organisation experienced an 18 per cent increase in rescue missions in 2023 across the state.
There were 4786 search and rescue missions carried out and more than 10,600 people returned to land safely in NSW.
More than 80,000 trips were logged, up by close to 16,500 on the year before.
More than half of all calls were for mechanical, battery or fuel issues; while almost a third were for emergencies like capsized boats, missing people, groundings and vessel fires.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott urged boaters to maintain their vessels.
"We ask all boaters to ensure that they check their vessel's engine and battery every time they plan to head out on the water," he said.
"Mechanical and fuel issues can quickly become life-threatening emergencies on the water, so make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve."
He said response times were reduced dramatically if people logged on with Marine Rescue NSW when they hit the water.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said more people were taking the opportunity to get out on the water and enjoy the warmer weather 2023 brought, after La Nina and COVID lockdowns.
The year 2023 also saw Newcastle's state-of-the art new base at Stockton open.
