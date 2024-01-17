Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Search and rescue: the jobs that kept Hunter crews busy on the water

Updated January 17 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews during a search for a helicopter that crashed off Hawks Nest. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
Crews during a search for a helicopter that crashed off Hawks Nest. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW

A RECORD number of search and rescue missions were launched by marine rescue crews from Newcastle and Hunter commands last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.