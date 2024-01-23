Which way will the Doomsday Clock tick when it's reset in 2024?

Depending on who you ask, the world ends in a few different ways. The catechists go in for the fire and brimstone. TS Eliot thought the "bang" was a bit on the nose. And REM starts with an earthquake, birds and snakes, aeroplanes and hurricanes, then tears straight into the vitriolic, patriotic, slam fight, bright light, feeling pretty psyched end of the world as we know it (*deep breath in*, I'm fine).