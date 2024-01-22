Teens clinging to capsized boat rescued at Lake Macquarie

THREE teenagers have been rescued from the water after their tinny capsized on Lake Macquarie.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A Marine Rescue NSW crew was tasked by water police to the southern side of Wangi Wangi just after 10.30am on Monday.
Volunteers were told a vessel had overturned and three people were in the water.
The vessel known as Lake Macquarie 30 and its crew was deployed and had pulled the three teenage boys from the water within 12 minutes.
Lake Macquarie's Marine Rescue NSW unit commander Jim Wright said the trio was wearing lifejackets.
"The boys had been in the water for around 30 minutes so the fact they were wearing lifejackets was crucial," he said.
"They were holding onto the side of their hull when our crew arrived."
The rescuers provided basic first aid, checked for hypothermia, dried the boys off and wrapped them in space blankets, then took them and their boat back to the Dobell Park ramp.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were waiting on shore though Mr Wright said the three teenagers were not injured.
The tinny had capsized between Pulbah Island and the boat ramp.
"It is a notorious spot when the wind picks up and a southerly has been blowing today," Mr Wright said.
"For boaters who have not been in that area of the lake, we ask them to take care especially when it is windy."
Mr Wright praised all volunteers involved in the rescue effort.
"Our radio operators did a wonderful job managing the communications for the rescue mission while the crew on board Lake Macquarie 30 responded swiftly and efficiently," he said.
"Our volunteers train for quick deployment, and for our crew to reach the distressed vessel and retrieve the three boys from the water within 12 minutes is exceptional."
The Lake Macquarie unit has volunteers at its base at Pelican from 6am to 6pm daily.
Boaters should log on with Marine Rescue NSW via the free app or VHF channel 16, which allows Marine Rescue NSW crews to keep watch for their safe return and to save time in an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.