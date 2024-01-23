Lime Cordiale to play surprise gig at The Beach Hotel in Merewether

Lime Cordiale are playing a surprise gig at The Beach Hotel in Merewether tomorrow to celebrate the launch of a new live music series called Homegrown.
The two-time ARIA winners will be on stage at 10pm on Thursday, supported by the soulful Lola Scott, DJ Matt Shepherd and The Deets (5pm). Tickets are $40 plus booking fee and on sale now at thebeachhotel.com.au. The venue's capacity is 400 ticketholders, and there's a limit of two tickets per purchase.
As an added bonus, ticketholders will be able to enjoy a free schooner of LARGO on the night.
Homegrown will celebrate the best of live Australian music and put the spotlight on local musicians from around Newcastle and the Hunter each Thursday, headlined once a month by some of Australia's biggest acts.
Owner of The Beach Hotel, Glenn Piper, is a music fan himself, and keen to champion Newcastle's position on Australia's live music scene.
"We're very excited for tomorrow night," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've developed a bit of a reputation for championing live music at our other venues, so we're looking forward to not only supporting the up-and-coming acts and the local artists, but also the ones who have had a lot of success on the triple j scene and beyond.
"We like treating our patrons to world-class acts at their local watering holes, and it's quite a treat to have a band the calibre of Lime Cordiale playing in a small venue like this."
