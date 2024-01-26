Community activist Barbara Whitcher shows no signs of slowing down

BARBARA Whitcher has no intentions of slowing down.
The suburban activist and former high school principal has dedicated her life to helping others, and no task is too big, or too small, for her to tackle.
A deserving recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), Ms Whitcher is a proud Stockton local who has channelled her passion into solving the suburb's erosion woes and putting pollution problems with ammonium nitrate stored at Kooragang Island in the spotlight.
Lucky enough to retire early at age 55, Ms Whitcher said her experience as principal of Kotara High School gave her the confidence to take charge in the community.
"I think it's really important to use what you've learned in life in other endeavours and I've always liked being involved with groups and people who want progress in a constructive way," she said.
"There's always challenges, you need communication skills, to be able to get on with other people, a willingness to listen and care about people and worthy causes.
"I think it's very important at whatever stage of life you're at to have a positive outlook and to use your energy, skills and experience to help other people, not just ourselves, and all the things I've been involved with are around fairness, equity and a better world."
Her innate altruism has seen her involved with a number of organisations, volunteering with St Vincent De Paul Society as a training officer, the Cancer Council's Relay for Life, Probus, the Hunter Valley Graduate Women's Association and the Stockton Catholic Parish Council.
She's also served as the secretary of the Stockton ALP branch and the Newcastle federal electorate council.
Eventually, she became involved with the Stockton Community Action Group and is part of a committee that liaises with City of Newcastle on issues facing the suburb.
"I just think we all need to be doing things that are meaningful, whether that's something creative or volunteering," Ms Whitcher said.
"Really if nothing had happened with stopping erosion on the beach, eventually Stockton would have become an island, it was getting so narrow with what was happening.
"I've been interested and involved with Stockton community issues for decades, because I've lived here for a long time.
"There's a long history of local activism, we have so many people who are willing to put themselves forward for the suburb and the city as well."
Ms Whitcher describes herself as a "rather energetic person" and said the support of her husband has encouraged her to get involved in her community.
She said she was surprised and honoured to be receiving an OAM.
"It makes me feel very honoured to start with, and it makes me feel that what community members do can be recognised," she said.
"I have no intention of changing whatsoever, as long as I have the energy and breath to be involved, I will be.
"I also think it's important to live a balanced life, but I'll always be involved."
