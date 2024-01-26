World Wetlands Day 2024: how wetlands and human wellbeing go hand in hand

This year's World Wetlands Day on February 2 demonstrates how wetlands systems can influence human wellbeing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Hunter Wetlands Trust; the "visionary body" responsible for founding the Hunter Wetlands Centre at Shortland.
Hunter Wetlands Centre will be celebrating World Wetlands Day on Saturday, February 3, with a range of activities including:
This is in addition to Summer at the Wetlands school holiday activities that include dip-netting, guided tours, bird feeding, visiting the animal house, and climbing the egret tower.
This year's theme, Wetlands and Human Wellbeing, highlights the critical role played by wetlands in sustaining and improving human life, underscoring their importance in providing water, food, biodiversity, livelihoods and protection against extreme weather and climate change impacts.
"In 1984 Max Maddock had an incredible vision to restore old rugby fields into local wetlands - 40 years on, thanks to a continuing community of volunteers and support from the Hunter community, our 43-hectare site is now an internationally recognised wetlands," Hunter Wetlands Centre general manager James Wilson says.
"Each year we have tens of thousands of visitors through the door, which is a testament to this year's theme of Wetlands and Human Wellbeing, as research shows wetland landscapes positively impact mental health and wellbeing.
"Join us at Hunter Wetlands Centre on Saturday, February 3, to celebrate these vital ecosystems and learn more about our collective role in their preservation."
The Hunter Wetlands Centre is a leader in wetland conservation, education and research, providing a sanctuary for a diverse range of wildlife and a recreational space for the community. For more information visit wetlands.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.