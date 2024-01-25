From little things big thing grow - Winsome's contribution to Landcare recognised

Eleebana's Winsome Lambkin was stuck at home when the Newcastle Herald rang to discuss her Australia Day Award.
The retired school teacher would much rather have been out working at one of her landcare sites but the hot weather was keeping her inside.
"I feel a bit itchy if I don't get to a site every week," she says.
Mrs Lambkin's landcare journey began in the late 1990s when she enrolled in a couple of bush regeneration courses at Tafe.
More than two decades on and she has clocked up thousands of hours working alongside other volunteers to rehabilitate Lake Macquarie's environment.
Her efforts have been recognised with an OAM for service to conservation and the environment.
Mrs Lambkin's first project began at the Floraville Rainforest Gully in 2000.
Locals have recognised her two decade contribution with a 'Winsome Way' sign at the entrance to the U-Shaped gully.
But, while Mrs Lambkin, 75, takes satisfaction in what she and others have achieved, she concedes it's a project that will never be finished.
"Working in the gully is enjoyable, rewarding, regenerative and relaxing though I'm not there for me," she said.
"Rather, it's for the birds and creatures which live there and will remain, long after I've gone."
Mrs Lambkin was drawn back to Cold Tea Creek at Belmont South six years ago when she noticed the area had become degraded with weeds and rubbish. It was an area where she had previously worked as a novice landcarer.
"I felt that with a little input, I could free-up the natives they had planted. That area will be a show piece with the soon to open Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track cycle and walking route," she said.
After moving to Eleebana four years ago, Mrs Lambkin discovered a council reserve in need of some TLC just 80 metres from her new front door.
Before long, a site plan was in place the area has been under active rehabilitation ever since.
"I can spend an hour there at any time, Mrs Lambkin said.
"I like to invite passers-by to join various landcare activities and I'm always ready for a chat about my passion."
Mrs Lambkin said her Australia Day award represented both an honour and an opportunity.
"It gives me the opportunity to acknowledge that the leaders of our country recognise the importance of landcare volunteers," she said.
"Locally, Lake Macquarie City Council and local politicians have given exceptional support to around 180 groups of landcarers in our area. Raising the awareness of landcare through this award may also inspire more people to join us."
"I have learnt my skills from Tafe, bush regenerators and people with skills in birding, hydrology, fungi, plant identification and weeding. I also have also learnt from each person I've spoken with who has passed on their snippet of information."
