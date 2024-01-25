P-plater's licence suspended after two Hunter crashes in one day

A P-PLATER is headed for court over two separate crashes involving the same car in Muswellbrook on the eve of Australia Day.
Emergency services were called shortly before 7pm on Thursday.
Investigators have been told a 20-year-old man was headed east on the New England Highway in a ute when his vehicle struck the rear of a Lexus stationary at the Thomas Street intersection.
Police allege the driver of the utility left the scene without exchanging details with the Lexus driver.
A short time later police allege the utility collided with the left side of a stationary Mazda further along the New England Highway.
The 20-year-old allegedly kept driving before his car hit a gutter and came to a stop on John Howe Circuit.
The driver of the Mazda followed the utility and exchanged details with the driver before calling the authorities.
Hunter Valley police submitted the man to a roadside breath test, which produced a positive reading.
A breath analysis at Muswellbrook police station after the 20-year-old's subsequent arrest allegedly returned a reading of 0.278.
Police said the the 20-year-old was a Provisional 2 driver, meaning he is restricted to a zero alcohol limit.
The man was charged with high-range drink-driving and failing to give details to other drivers after a crash.
His licence was suspended and he received conditional bail.
The 20-year-old is due to face Muswellbrook Local Court on March 5.
