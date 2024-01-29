F3-bound driver Christian Mansell collects silverware, race win in NZ

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will tackle a second Formula 3 season fresh from adding his name to a revamped motorsport trophy over the weekend and claiming a race win in New Zealand.
The 18-year-old collected the old Tasman Series silverware, having been the highest-ranked competitor from either Australia or New Zealand following the first two rounds of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.
He secured four podiums from six starts across two events, featuring victory and a second in wet conditions at Manfield on Sunday.
The weekend prior in the opening round he twice finished top three at Taupo International Motorsport Park.
Manfield sits second overall in the ongoing Oceania series behind Polish driver Roman Bilinski but now departs to join F3 testing in Bahrain with new team ART Grand Prix.
"A massive thank you to Castrol and Giles Motorsport for giving me the chance to go racing in Formula Regional and get some racing miles in the tank before the new F3 season gets going," Mansell said.
"I had a blast in these Toyota FT60 cars and I think we showed we were there to compete with four podiums and a race win."
