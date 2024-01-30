This delicious cocktail uses Hunter semillon juice from one of the best harvests in living memory

The recipe for the '2024 Lovedale Smash' was still in the works almost up to the point where Watkins placed the first one on the bar at an impromptu tasting event at the top of the QT building on Hunter Street Tuesday morning. Originally planned as a spritz with Earp's navy strength Portside gin, Watkins, the Rooftop's venue manager formerly from Coal & Cedar, said the Portside's bold flavours and hotter alcohol profile clashed with the unique flavour of the fresh grape juice. The spritz was out, the gin was cooled down to the more mellow and popular No. 8, and the inventive play on the stripped-back classic was born.