Heatwave forces Jets' game to be relocated

The Newcastle Jets' A-League Women's match against Wellington Phoenix scheduled to be played at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday has been moved to No.2 Sportsground due to predicted extreme hot weather.
No.2 Sportsground is the Jets' women's home base but three of their fixtures this season were scheduled for the Maitland venue.
"The women's team and the whole club has been looking forward to bringing the first of three professional women's games to Maitland and the Hunter Valley region," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said in a statement.
"We're really disappointed that the heatwave has caused a relocation of the first of our Maitland games.
"The shift will allow all of our fans to still attend the A-League Women's game against Wellington Phoenix in the family friendly timeslot of 5pm this Sunday.
"We're also sticking to our plan to hold an open training session at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday morning at 8.30am."
The Jets' other two games at Maitland Sportsground are scheduled for February 17 and March 3.
