'Timely': Hunter to get nurses from UK and Ireland in public health boost

More than 100 overseas registered nurses are set to start work in Hunter-New England, giving the district's public health sector a much-needed shot in the arm.
The nurses were recruited from the UK and Ireland in an international recruitment effort that the Hunter health district led.
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the nurses would start work across the district's hospitals in the months ahead.
"I would like to welcome these experienced and skilled overseas-based nurses, and thank them for choosing a rewarding career with NSW Health," Mr Park said.
The boost follows years of frustration in nursing ranks over staff shortages, burnout, attrition and inadequate nurse-to-patient ratios.
Last November, the Maitland branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association rallied outside the hospital on their own time.
They didn't want the public to forget that they were "fatigued and frustrated by understaffing issues".
The nursing union also raised concerns last year about a survey of 2300 nurses in NSW that found more than half planned to leave their current role within five years.
Mr Park said the NSW government was "committed to attracting and retaining more healthcare workers to regional and rural areas".
He said the aim was to "ensure people living in these communities can receive high-quality, timely care close to home".
"International recruitment is just one of the many strategies the NSW government is undertaking to attract and retain nurses and midwives to rural areas."
He said the government had "doubled packages" in the Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme from $10,000 to $20,000.
It had introduced tertiary study subsidies, so new and existing health students can apply for up to $12,000 to support their studies.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said the nursing boost would improve health results for patients and their families.
"Moving to a new country is no small feat, but these nurses will discover that the Hunter and New England regions are fantastic," Ms Catley said.
She said recruitment and retention of healthcare staff in rural and regional areas was "an ongoing challenge" across the country.
The Hunter health district's director of nursing and midwifery Elizabeth Grist said the new nurses had experience in emergency, surgical care, intensive care, paediatrics and medical nursing.
"We are currently supporting these nurses through the visa and immigration process," Ms Grist said.
She highlighted that the district was "a wonderful part of the world to live in", affirming that the area's climate and lifestyle was an attraction to British nurses.
"We look forward to welcoming our colleagues and their families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.