Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Maitland Hospital nurses highlight risks of staff shortages

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patients and nurses are being put in dangerous situations at Maitland Hospital due to management making risky staffing decisions, the nurses' union says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.