Special Commission of Inquiry to review $33 billion annual spend on healthcare funding in NSW, including Hunter New England health district

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 24 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has announced a special inquiry into healthcare funding. Picture by Adam McLean
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has announced a special inquiry into healthcare funding. Picture by Adam McLean

The NSW public health system is facing a shake-up, with the Minns government examining ways to cut waste, overservicing and rising costs - including in the Hunter New England Health district.

