Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Mental health centre to built at the Maitland Hospital, with services moved from Morisset

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 6 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Morisset Kestrel medium secure forensic unit will move to Maitland, NSW Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said. Picture by Marina Neil
The Morisset Kestrel medium secure forensic unit will move to Maitland, NSW Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said. Picture by Marina Neil

A new mental health centre will be built at the Maitland Hospital campus with forensic services moved from Morisset Hospital, the NSW government said on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.