Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NSW Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson says Mitchell Patterson and Emma Haining's stories of their experience at the Mater's psychiatric emergency centre are 'heartbreaking'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister Rose Jackson said it was 'heartbreaking' to hear the stories of Mitchell Patterson and Emma Haining. Picture Simone De Peak
Minister Rose Jackson said it was 'heartbreaking' to hear the stories of Mitchell Patterson and Emma Haining. Picture Simone De Peak

The NSW government is examining ways to boost mental health services in the Hunter to fill gaps in the system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.