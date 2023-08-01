The NSW government is examining ways to boost mental health services in the Hunter to fill gaps in the system.
NSW Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said the government needs to "ensure we're doing everything we can to provide accessible support for people experiencing a mental health crisis".
"We can't have vulnerable people in a position of not knowing where to turn, what help is available to them and, more so, feeling as if their call for help has not been adequately addressed," Ms Jackson said.
Her comments follow a Newcastle Herald report on Saturday that Mitchell Patterson and Emma Haining were turned away from the Mater's psychiatric emergency centre on the same night.
Both were taken to the Mater by ambulance in deep distress and suffering from suicidal thoughts.
They were sent home in taxis with the number for NSW Health's mental health line and a strong feeling that they didn't get the care they needed.
They had been unable to see a GP to discuss their condition and both were left with big ambulance bills.
"Mitchell and Emma's accounts of their experiences are heartbreaking and I acknowledge the courage shown to speak of their lived experiences," Ms Jackson said.
"It is concerning to learn that members of the community felt as if they were unable to receive the support they needed during this incredibly vulnerable time."
When commenting on the matter last week, a Hunter New England Health spokesperson had said "the care of our mental health consumers is a priority".
Asked about the description of such people as "consumers", Ms Jackson said her priority as minister was taking a "people-first approach".
This would apply to the government's efforts to find solutions and "the way we discuss complex issues such as mental health".
"We want to work towards a better path forward for people seeking mental health support," she said.
"Part of that work includes listening to people with lived experience and learning from them to help drive better outcomes for the community."
Ms Jackson said the government would "assess the current system to identify opportunities to rebuild and strengthen it".
This involved working to "assure the community that care is available" at the Mater hospital for "anyone who needs it".
Ms Jackson said she would be "monitoring this situation" at the Mater closely and working to "understand more about this issue".
"The NSW government is assessing how we can bolster support for other services including Lifeline and Safe Haven."
She said this was aimed at helping "people who are experiencing situational crises or mental distress that may not require hospital level assessment or care".
"We know that some community-based services may not be available after hours."
Safe Haven runs in Newcastle from Friday to Sunday from 4pm to 9pm for people feeling distressed or having suicidal thoughts. Lifeline is a free, 24/7 crisis support line on 13 11 14.
Ms Jackson encouraged "anyone experiencing an acute mental health concern" to be assessed through their nearest emergency department or call the NSW Health mental health line on 1800 011 511.
