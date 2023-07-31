Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

GP shortfall in Newcastle and the Hunter needs 'interim measures' so people can see a doctor in daytime, Hunter General Practitioners Association says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners Association, said 'there needs to be something' for people without a regular GP. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners Association, said 'there needs to be something' for people without a regular GP. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

People who don't have a regular GP need an "interim measure" to ensure they can see a doctor in the daytime when needed, Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.