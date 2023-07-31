UPDATE: The M1 Pacific Motorway has reopened northbound following the earlier fatal crash. Diversions have been lifted and delays are starting to ease.
EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a fatal crash at Cameron Park on Monday morning.
Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the M1 Pacific Motorway just past the Hunter Expressway at 6am to reports of a crash involving one vehicle.
On arrival at the scene crews found a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver - and sole occupant of the vehicle - died at the scene.
A crime scene was established as Lake Macquarie police investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
All northbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway remain closed at Cameron Park.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto Newcastle Link Road or the Hunter Expressway.
Motorists have been advised to allow plenty of additional travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews remained on site at 8am.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
