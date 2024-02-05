Maitland-based bank names new Chief Financial Officer

Maitland-based The Mutual Bank has welcomed David Vincent as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Mr Vincent, who has a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant, will be responsible for the member-owned bank's finance and treasury portfolios, the organisation said in an announcement on Tuesday morning.
CEO Mark Williams said he was pleased The Mutual Bank attracted a wide range of applications from highly qualified and experienced candidates.
"We are pleased to welcome someone with David's experience and passion for mutual banking to our Executive Leadership Team," he said.
Prior to joining The Mutual Bank, Mr Vincent spent 14 years in a range of finance roles at one of the largest mutual banks in Australia, having most recently held the position of Head of Finance.
He has a wide range of experience specific to mutual banking, including financial reporting, regulatory reporting, prudential compliance, budget preparation and management reporting.
"I have a genuine passion for customer-owned banking and I am excited to be working in an organisation that aligns to both my personal and professional values," Mr Vincent said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.