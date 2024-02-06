Jack Black's Tenacious D dishes up Spicy Meatball Tour for Newcastle

THE self-confessed "greatest band in the world", Tenacious D, is coming to Newcastle.
The comedy-rock duo, fronted by Hollywood actor Jack Black, will perform at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Tuesday July 16 as part of their five-date The Spicy Meatball Tour.
It will be Tenacious D's only regional city show and first tour in Australia since 2013.
Black, 54, and his bandmate Kyle Gass, 63, formed their Grammy Award-winning duo in 1994 in Los Angeles.
The launch of their HBO series in 1999 and self-titled debut album in 2001, featuring Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl on drums, broke Tenacious D internationally.
The record featured their biggest single Tribute about "the greatest song in the world" and Wonderboy.
The debut album coincided with Black's soaring film career with included lead roles in Hollywood comedies Shallow Hal (2001) and School Of Rock (2003).
Black has since appeared in The Holiday (2006), Tropic Thunder (2008), Goosebumps (2016), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and he voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) where he sang the hilarious piano ballad Peaches.
While Black's film career has taken precedence, Tenacious D have continued to release new music and tour.
In 2013, Black and Gass founded and hosted Festival Supreme, a music and comedy concert in Los Angeles, which has boasted acts like Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Flight of the Conchords and "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Then in 2014 Tenacious D won a Grammy in the category of Best Metal Performance for their cover of Ronnie James Dio's The Last In Line.
In recent years Tenacious D have released tributes to The Who and The Beatles and a popular cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game.
The 24-hour Frontier member pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday and the public ticket sale begins on Friday from 12pm.
