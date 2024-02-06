Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

Groovin the Moo Newcastle tickets sell out within 30 minutes

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 6 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT looks like attendees are grooving the new move to a beachside location, with Groovin the Moo ticket sales for Newcastle selling out in less than an hour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.