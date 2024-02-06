Groovin the Moo Newcastle tickets sell out within 30 minutes

IT looks like attendees are grooving the new move to a beachside location, with Groovin the Moo ticket sales for Newcastle selling out in less than an hour.
Tickets went on sale from 10am on Moshtix on Tuesday, February 6 with first and second releases selling out within 30 minutes, a Groovin the Moo spokesperson said.
"We're feeling positive about the move," they said.
While its allocation exhausted for cheaper ticket prices, third and fourth release tickets are still available with sales open until May 4.
The 2024 schedule sees the NSW venue moved from the Maitland Showground, which has hosted the festival since 2006, to Newcastle's Foreshore Park.
City of Newcastle is expecting the event to attract about 25,000 punters.
"On the back of unforgettable performances last year by Elton John and Paul McCartney, and ahead of next month's sold-out Pink concert, Newcastle has become a must stop destination for promoters looking for a world-class city to include on their national concert tour schedule," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes told the Newcastle Herald in January.
Gloucester hosted Groovin the Moo during its first year in 2005 before it was moved to Maitland in 2006, where it has since been held.
The travelling festival will be held in Newcastle on Saturday, May 4 - the fourth in a seven-leg national tour which also includes Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury.
The line up dropped in January with big overseas names on the list, which include US rappers GZA from Wu-Tang and Armani White, singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez and UK band The Kooks.
Sporty Spice turned DJ Mel C is taking a spin on the dj decks, as well as fellow UK countryman Mura Musa.
They join Aussie favourites such as rock band Jet, The Jungle Giants, King Stingray, Mallrat and DMA's.
Alison Wonderland
Armani White
The Beaches
Claire Rosinkranz
DMA's
The Grogans
Gza (Wu-Tang)
Hot Dub Time Machine
Jacotene
Jessie Reyez
Jet
The Jungle Giants
Kenya Grace
King Stingray
The Kooks
Mallrat
Meduza
Melanie C
Mura Masa
Nerve & Friends (Ecb & Cloe Terare)
The Rions
San Cisco
Stephen Sanchez
