Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Pearl's precious pups at new auction

By Michael Cowley
February 9 2024 - 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Moffitt (left) and Jodie Lord with Shes A Pearl and her four pups set for the GRNSW Puppy Auction. Photo Ross Schultz
Hayley Moffitt (left) and Jodie Lord with Shes A Pearl and her four pups set for the GRNSW Puppy Auction. Photo Ross Schultz

Auction records are set to be broken with Andy Lord announcing that four pups out of superstar sprinter She's A Pearl will be offered at the new GRNSW Puppy Auction in May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.