Helping Hand: Screaming Jets legend Paul Woseen honoured with music grant

THE name of Screaming Jets founder Paul Woseen will live on in perpetuity through a helping hand to be offered to the next crop of Newcastle musicians.
The Paul Woseen Memorial Music Grant will provide the annual recipient with $5000 as well as the chance to record an original single at Hunter TAFE's $2 million studio.
The grant will also include an official single launch event with a publicist and mentor sessions with industry professionals.
The Australian music scene was rocked by Woseen's sudden death in Melbourne on September 15 at the age of 56.
Two weeks later Screaming Jets released their ninth studio album, Professional Misconduct, which peaked No.3 on the ARIA charts.
The Screaming Jets are one of Newcastle's most successful musical exports and are best known for their singles Better and Helping Hand. The latter was written by Woseen.
Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Newcastle Hunter decided to create the grant to pay their respects to Woseen and the musical legacy he's left on his hometown.
"The Screaming Jets are undoubtedly one of Newcastle's most iconic bands and Paul's contribution to the musical landscape of this city is without question, both within his role in The Screaming Jets and as a solo artist," AHA Newcastle Hunter president, Mick Starkey, said.
"His loss is one that was, and continues to be, felt far and wide. It is widely known that he was a mentor to many young artists, and as a result, undoubtedly fostered the success of numerous careers.
"That's something we feel should be perpetuated in his memory."
The surviving members of The Screaming Jets - Dave Gleeson (vocals), Jim Hocking (guitar), Scott Kingman (guitar) and Cam McGlinchey (drums) have thrown their support behind the initiative and will perform acoustically at the grant's official launch.
Grant applicants must be over 18 and live in the Hunter to be eligible. Applications will be open from February 23 to April 4.
