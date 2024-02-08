Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Helping Hand: Screaming Jets legend Paul Woseen honoured with music grant

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Screaming Jets founder Paul Woseen will be remembered with a music grant for young Newcastle artists. Picture file
Screaming Jets founder Paul Woseen will be remembered with a music grant for young Newcastle artists. Picture file

THE name of Screaming Jets founder Paul Woseen will live on in perpetuity through a helping hand to be offered to the next crop of Newcastle musicians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.