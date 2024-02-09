Blanca makes instant impact with Mediterranean flavour at Honeysuckle

BLANCA restaurant in Newcastle's Honeysuckle precinct had only been open a few weeks when it hosted a sold-out New Year's Eve event.
It was a baptism of fire for owners Garry and Melissa Risteski and their team, but a welcome one.
"We were ecstatic to achieve a sell-out for the week leading up to the event. Being a newly-opened business, this success was truly remarkable for us," Garry Risteski tells Weekender.
"Our sunset seating option was an ideal choice for guests looking to soak in the early evening. The Honeysuckle buzz provided the perfect setting for the dynamic atmosphere within our venue.
"But the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly our Blanca NYE White Party. Guests adorned themselves in all-white attire, paying homage to our establishment's name.
"The back doorstep of the restaurant offered a spectacular view of the 9pm fireworks.
"The positive feedback from our customers, expressing a desire for more events, solidified our intent to host some more in the future."
The Risteskis opened The Kingfish at Honeysuckle in 2018. They also own The Swordfish Co. in Budgewoi and plan to open another at Warners Bay this year.
Blanca, though, is a nod to the Garry and Melissa's Eastern European roots.
"This venture goes beyond merely establishing a restaurant; our aim was to introduce a slice of the Mediterranean to Newcastle," Garry says.
"We envisioned a haven where guests could escape, immersing themselves in the sensation of being on vacation.
"This aspiration extends across every facet of our establishment - from meticulously curated and crafted culinary offerings to an array of cocktails, wines and beers, to the ambience and overall experience.
"It is paramount to us that Blanca embodies and fosters genuine European hospitality where guests can leisurely indulge in mezze, savour Turkish coffee, or enjoy a refreshing cocktail on our lounges."
After Dark Design was in charge of the design and construction while the styling was by Something More Design.
"Drawing inspiration from our firsthand encounters in the Mediterranean, the team brought our dream design to life, incorporating signature archways, a retractable rooftop, and gracefully curved stone finishes, among other elements," Garry says.
"The space seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor, presenting a white-themed interior that radiates warmth and tranquillity, reminiscent of the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean coast."
The food offering is inspired by the couple's Macedonian heritage and their European travels: "Simple yet profound flavours that allow the quality of the produce to shine through.
"For those seeking a harmonious blend of sweet, salty and a hint of heat, the watermelon and burrata salad is a must-try," Garry says.
"With every bite, it teleports you to leisurely summer days by the Mediterranean sea.
"The Turkish cacik, served with our house-made coal fire flatbread, is a nostalgic journey back to the Turkish Riviera.
"Another dish that consistently captures our hearts is the braised lamb shoulder, accompanied by cacik and pilaf rice.
"Of course, there's a few seafood options featured, with special mention going to the yellowfin tuna with black figs and white balsamic, and the king prawn pappardelle."
Shane's Seafood at Carey Bay sources Blanca's seafood and the Risteskis "collaborate with specialty European suppliers to procure unique international ingredients."
The drinks menu has been crafted by sommelier Stephane Pommier and is a mix of European influences and Hunter Valley favourites. There are 13 Mediterranean beers to explore, a traditional selection of rakija, ouzo and limoncello, and plenty of cocktails (Garry recommends starting with a lemon and cucumber spritz and finishing with a Turkish martini).
Garry's hospitality career began 18 years ago when his father's "health challenges" required him to step up and take over responsibility of the family's Central Coast seafood shop.
"I always harboured the aspiration to elevate our offerings to another level and, six years ago, fate smiled upon us when an opportunity arose in Honeysuckle. It was there that our seafood restaurant, The Kingfish, came to life," he says.
"Since then, we have transformed the conventional fish and chip shop into an entirely new experience with The Swordfish Co, situated in the Central Coast and soon to open in Warners Bay.
"It represents the perfect fusion of timeless tradition with a touch of modern flair."
