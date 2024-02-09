$22,000 drug haul found in street search, Newcastle police allege

A MAN will face court on Friday after a search in Newcastle West allegedly led police to a cache of drugs worth an estimated $22,000.
Officers from the Newcastle City Proactive Crime Team stopped a man on Hunter Street in Newcastle West about 10.30am on Thursday before searching him.
They allegedly found $9470 in cash as well as methamphetamine, both of which were seized.
Police allege the drugs carried a potential street value of $22,572.
The 44-year-old Mayfield man was charged with offences including supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable, less than commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime (greater than $5000).
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court.
