Police praise crowd for getting the party started without problems

A CROWD of more than 30,000 got the party started at Pink's concert in Newcastle last night, and police have praised their behaviour.
Those that chose to 'raise a glass' chose not to drive, with the city's highway patrol police reporting no major incidents overnight.
About 25 police officers were tasked to McDonald Jones Stadium at Broadmeadow on Tuesday night when American superstar Pink took to the stage.
Police confirmed to the Newcastle Herald that the crowd did not give officers a reason to make any arrests during the operation.
It's understood about 400 security staff were also at the concert, which drew a crowd of 34,000.
No major injuries were reported from the concert, though some minor injuries were treated by on-site St John Ambulance staff.
Police were also busy on the roads patrolling the Broadmeadow area, with heavy traffic expected.
Free buses ran regularly from limited bus stops along six routes to the stadium, and there were extra light rail and ferry services to help people get home.
Pink has been building a passionate fan base across Australia through her mix of pop-rock bangers, individualism, incredible live shows and genuine openness.
Newcastle's love affair with the 44-year-old dates back to a sold-out show in April 2004 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on the Try This Tour.
On Tuesday morning "super fans" began milling at the entrance, as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees, to claim a prime spot on the front barricade.
