Groovin The Moo festival tour cancelled due to insufficient ticket sales

IN a major blow to the Australian music festival scene, Groovin The Moo has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
The decision was announced on Wednesday afternoon. Groovin The Moo was scheduled to take place at the Newcastle Foreshore for the first time on May 4.
The annual event had previously been held successfully at the Maitland Showground.
"We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel," organisers said in a statement.
"Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically.
"Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.
"There will be no further comments from Groovin the Moo at this stage."
The Newcastle portion of the seven-leg regional tour - which includes Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury - sold out last week in less than an hour after tickets were released.
More to come.
