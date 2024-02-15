Newcastle Herald
'Right fit': Why the Knights gave Adam O'Brien three more years

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 15 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:09pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien speaking to the media on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights CEO Philip Gardner expects Adam O'Brien to not only become the club's longest-serving coach, but the first to reach 200 games.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

