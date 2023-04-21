Newcastle Knights rallying around coach Adam O'Brien after death of his mother

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is set to join his team in Townsville for the clash with North Queensland on Saturday after dealing with a personal tragedy.
O'Brien's mother Maree passed away on Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier in the year. Her son has spent the past few months juggling his coaching commitments with regular trips to Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital to spend time with her.
The Knights flew north to Townsville on Thursday but O'Brien remained at his mother's bedside with other family members.
Newcastle's players will wear black armbands on Saturday as a tribute to Maree.
Knights playmaker Jackson Hastings alluded to O'Brien's heartbreaking situation when he spoke to the media this week.
"We've got a lot to play for," Hastings said.
"We've got a couple of boys back. We've got Kalyn Ponga's 100th game and we've got a coach that's been doing it pretty tough, too.
"So to be able to play for him and put in a performance that can put a smile on his face, and his family's face, would be good."
Knights director of football Peter Parr liaised with the media in Townsville on Friday in O'Brien's absence.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.