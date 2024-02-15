'Living nightmare': tributes for father after football training collapse

A RUGBY league player has been remembered as a loving father, partner, son and mate after he collapsed during a training session in the Hunter.
Tragedy struck the Aberglasslyn Ants team and the sporting community for the second time in eight months on Tuesday when Blake Tisdell died suddenly.
Emergency services were called to McKeachie's Sportsground, the team's home field, after reports a 31-year-old man had collapsed at about 5.30pm.
He was rushed to hospital but sadly could not be saved.
It was only in June last year that the club gathered at the same oval to farewell Brodie Pearson, a young father who died after suffering a serious on-field injury during a game at Fingal Bay.
The Aberglasslyn Ants spoke out on Thursday about the devastating loss, identifying the man who sadly died as Blake.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts we find ourselves in an unimaginable situation once again," a statement from the club said.
"Our players, friends and family are [understandably] in huge amounts of distress and trying to put the pieces together of what can only be described as a living nightmare."
Mr Tisdell collapsed while "undergoing some very light drills" during a pre-season training session, according to the rugby league club.
The statement said watching the sun set over McKeachie's Sportsground once again and "mourning the loss of another brother" was earth-shattering.
The club thanked the emergency service workers that were deployed to the scene on February 13.
"Hug an Ant today, we're doing it a bit tough," the statement said.
Mr Tisdell has been remembered by his loved ones and the wider rugby league community in touching tributes.
"Blake was a loving father, partner, son and mate," one friend wrote.
"Upon his sudden passing [he] has left behind a beautiful young family."
A Go Fund Me page has been launched for Mr Tisdell's partner and young children, which raised almost $8000 in 24 hours.
"I'm so sorry for your loss ... he will be missed by so many," one person posted online.
"Blake was an amazing dad, partner, friend, son, brother, person. Rest easy mate," another said.
"Absolute angel of a human!" a third wrote.
A NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) spokesperson said the organisation extended its deepest sympathy to the family of the Ants player.
"The NSWRL is concentrating its efforts to provide full support for his family, team-mates, club, and the local rugby league community," the spokesperson said.
Port Stephens Hunter police will prepare a report for the coroner, but indicated that initial inquiries found no suspicious circumstances.
The Aberglasslyn Ants play in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League competition.
The Morisset Bulls Rugby League Football Club shared a statement on Thursday in the wake of the tragedy.
"Our little rugby league community has had its fair share of loss this past year," a spokesperson said.
"Once again Aberglasslyn Ants are faced with a tremendous loss."
The Bulls have been grieving one of their own after 26-year-old Taylor "Rocky" Rockliffe died suddenly while holidaying in Bali in January.
"Taylor you will be dearly missed as a player, as a mentor and most of all as a mate," a statement from the club said at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.