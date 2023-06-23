Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Hunter rugby league clubs gather to remember Aberglasslyn Ants player Brodie Pearson

By Anna Falkenmire
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League secretary Nathan Errington and Aberglasslyn Ants president Kirsten Robinson with the Ants' number eight jersey. Picture by Peter Lorimer
AS THE sun set over the home ground of the Aberglasslyn Ants on what should have been a night of Friday football, loved ones and the league community were united in grief as they gathered to remember Brodie Pearson.

