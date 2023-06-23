AS THE sun set over the home ground of the Aberglasslyn Ants on what should have been a night of Friday football, loved ones and the league community were united in grief as they gathered to remember Brodie Pearson.
The young rugby league front-rower, known publicly by his jersey number eight, sadly died after suffering a serious on-field injury during a game in Fingal Bay on the afternoon of June 17.
His devastated family and friends have been privately mourning the loss, but dozens of clubs from the Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League competition came together at McKeachie's oval to pay tribute to the fallen champion.
Number eight jerseys from clubs across the region were laid out behind a spray-painted "B.P." and a minute's silence was held.
Mr Pearson, aged in his 20s, has been remembered as loving father, brother, son, teammate, friend and colleague.
Aberglasslyn Ants president Kirsten Robinson said the club members, and the wider league community, were leaning on each other.
"We're a family - we always have been, but this has just proven how much of a family this club is," she said.
"This has proven to us more than ever how close we are, and how much we need each other."
She told the Herald in moments of weakness, they had the player standing next to them to share some strength.
The gathering on Friday was a chance for members of clubs across the Hunter to come together to grieve, less than a week after the Ants gathered at the same field to wait for news on Mr Pearson's condition.
"Nobody wishes this would ever happen to their football club," Ms Robinson said.
"The overall feeling amongst out club is just overwhelmed, by how many people have reached out to us, how many people have expressed their love and support and condolences for Brodie's family.
"It makes an extremely difficult situation that little bit more bearable."
Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League secretary Nathan Errington reminded anyone affected by the tragedy to reach out for help.
He said NSW Rugby League had counselling services available, and both organisations had been in constant contact with the Aberglasslyn Ants as they navigated the loss of their teammate.
All Round 8 games in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition were called off this weekend as clubs grappled with Mr Pearson's death.
Aberglasslyn Ants teams have retired number eight jerseys for the rest of the season, out of respect for their "#8", and some clubs in other competitions have also rested the jerseys for matches this weekend.
Fundraisers for Mr Pearson's family have so far raised thousands of dollars, while many Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League clubs will also run their own fundraisers.
An Aberglasslyn Ants fundraiser will be held in July, and several competition games in July are set to be dedicated to Mr Pearson.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
