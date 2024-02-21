Broadmeadow pub reno plan's rejection a sign of changing times

What is clear is that tensions are higher than ever, and there is little time to lose in addressing supply. Brunker Road has transformed significantly in recent years, with many houses giving way to unit blocks. Such transformations are likely to become more common as the city grows, but planners stand with the great duty of ensuring that density emerges in the right place and under the right conditions. There is little doubt Nineways will look different soon, but the system's checks and balances must grind towards compromise for a bit longer.