Cricket pitch vandalised at Cameron Park in 'senseless act'

Police are investigating another act of destruction at a local park, after a cricket pitch was allegedly intentionally damaged.
Lake Macquarie Police District put out a call for help on social media on Thursday morning as part of inquiries into the vandalism at Pasterfield Sports Complex in Cameron Park on February 15.
Police say the cricket pitch, which was left covered in bike tyre trails, was "intentionally damaged".
The damage is believed to have taken place through the night.
"These community facilities are a valuable asset, and the impact of these senseless acts effects [sic] the community in a number of ways," police said in a post online.
"Time and money are required to repair the damage to a facility that is used and enjoyed by many people."
Anyone with information that could help police with their inquiries is being asked to make a report through the Crime Stoppers phone line (1800 333 000), or online reporting portal.
The Cameron Park vandalism is the latest in a run of incidents involving damage to community facilities in the region in recent months.
Last month, Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said vandalism of community sporting fields at Tarro was the work of "flogs".
