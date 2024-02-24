Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunt for evidence: Lambton waterway searched in double murder case

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 25 2024 - 11:44am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the crime scene in Karoola Road, Lambton on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil
Police at the crime scene in Karoola Road, Lambton on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil

Police searched a waterway in Lambton while hunting for evidence linked to the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.