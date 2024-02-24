Hunt for evidence: Lambton waterway searched in double murder case

Police searched a waterway in Lambton while hunting for evidence linked to the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.
The Sydney couple's bodies are yet to be recovered.
Police divers searched the waterway on Friday and Saturday morning in connection to a white van.
"They were looking for evidence in relation to the vehicle, they weren't looking for the bodies," a police spokesperson said.
The vehicle was seen in Lambton before it was later found at Grays Point in southern Sydney.
Asked if the police divers were looking for a weapon in the waterway, the spokesperson said it was "items relating to the vehicle".
Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly hired a white van from Mascot on Monday and drove to Newcastle on Thursday night.
He was charged with the murder of Baird, an ex-television presenter, and his boyfriend Davies.
It's been reported that police matched a projectile, found at Baird's Paddington home, to Lamarre-Condon's Glock service pistol.
It was allegedly returned to a locker at a police station after being fired.
A police statement issued on Sunday morning said Strike Force Ashfordby detectives were continuing to investigate.
"The priority for police is to find the bodies of Mr Davies and Mr Baird. It's important for the investigation, but more so for the families of both men," the statement said.
"We appreciate that people have many questions they want answered, and so do we.
"But as this has been a very fast-moving investigation, the detectives are still in the process of conducting the necessary inquiries in order to collect the information needed.
"While the search continues to locate the men, we are appealing for anyone who has information that might assist us to come forward."
