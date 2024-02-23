'Ongoing investigation': police photograph evidence at Karoola Road

POLICE have remained tight-lipped on the details of an investigation under way at Karoola Road, Lambton.
Part of the street was cordoned off with police tape while officers combed the area and photographed what appeared to be the contents of a bucket beneath a tree on Friday morning.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the road was closed and said police are in the area conducting inquiries as part of an ongoing investigation.
The Newcastle Herald understands numerous residents of the area have been questioned by police, who were requesting CCTV footage that may help identify a white van that may have been in the area.
Karoola Road appeared to be closed near Club Lambton from Tathra Road down to Durham Road.
More to come.
