Food Bites: big plans for this Little Wine Company in the Hunter Valley

Hunter Valley winemakers Ian and Suzanne Little are celebrating the opening of their first standalone cellar door during this year's Little Bit of Broke festival.
The couple, who founded The Little Wine Company in 2000, are hosting three A Little Masterclass events on March 16 and 17 at the new space next to Magoony's Coffee House on the corner of Singleton and Nelson streets in Broke. At the masterclass Suzanne will share six wines with six food pairings (tickets $45 per person).
Their wines were previously sold only at Wine House Hunter Valley in Pokolbin. The new cellar door officially opens to the public on March 8.
It's a homecoming of sorts for the Littles.
"The Broke Fordwich region has been our home for nearly 30 years; it's where our kids were born and raised, it's where we built our winery and it's where the majority of our grapes are grown, so it just feels right," Suzanne said.
The Little Wine Company has been a driving force in exploring alternative varieties and pushing the boundaries of winemaking in the Hunter Valley.
"The increasing curiosity of wine consumers prompted Suzanne and I to explore and cultivate alternative grape varieties, which are flourishing," Ian said.
"This strategic shift towards diverse and resilient varietals is also contributing to the sustainability of The Little Wine Company as a brand."
The Little Wine Company is offering a special promotion throughout April. Any visitor spending $100 or more at the new cellar door will receive a complementary bottle from the White Label range.
Newcastle Food Month 2024 is fast approaching and the official brochure is now available at participating venues. Inside, you'll discover a complete road map for the month-long festival in April, so that you can pencil in your Plate Dates and decide which of the feature events you'd like to attend.
A spokesperson for the event said "tickets across many events were selling well" and both the Old Vines, New Wines Long Lunch - Wine Selectors + Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley feature event on April 13, and Flotilla X Bistro Molines on April 24, had already sold out.
Other options include: Seafood Sunday long lunch with First Creek Wines at Nagisa Japanese Restaurant (April 7, $145); Cheese & Wine Tasting Expedition at Urban Deli and Bar (April 7 and 21, $110); Autumn Vegan Feast at The Nags Head Hotel (April 6, $100); and an Italian Seafood Degustation at Sapori at Tailors (April 10, $120).
Then there are the Plate Dates. It's a clever concept, really - venues you've been thinking about visiting offer a special meal and drink deal to actually get you through the door. It's up to you if you return. For example, Beach Burrito Newcastle have a $30 Birria Tacos & Beer/Sangria Deal; The Autumn Rooms will have a Crumpets & Mimosa deal for $30; Bowie is offering a Sweet Start brioche french toast with an ONA Coffee; The Umbrian has a breakfast or lunch for two for $25; One Tree Cafe at Charlestown Square will have a $25 One Tree Monster Breaky; and Arno Deli will be serving a Panino & Vino for lunch for $30.
Details at newcastlefoodmonth.com.au.
Emerson's on the Lake opens today at the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Toronto, just six weeks after chef Emerson Rodriguez closed his restaurant, Emerson's, at Lovedale in the Hunter Valley. All of his front-of-house and wait staff from the Lovedale restaurant are joining him at the new restaurant. I'm looking forward to checking it out; the venue has a picturesque lake vantage point. Attracting a chef of Rodriguez's calibre will no doubt attract more diners to the Lake Macquarie area.
The 2024 National AMIC Apprentice of the Year and Sausage King national finals took place last weekend at Twin Waters Novotel on the Sunshine Coast. Two local businesses scored highly: Robert's Meats, at Singleton, won gold in the Continental Sausage category with their German Bratwurst; and Rathmines Butchery finished third in the Best Butchers Gourmet/Open Class Burger category with their Gourmet Lamb Burger.
The Herald reported last week that The Criterion Hotel at Carrington had closed for everyday trade while refurbishing upstairs accommodation spaces and would, for the remainder of 2024, operate as a venue for hire.
The team behind The Cri, MEET restaurant and Alfie's at New Lambton have indeed been busy. They also own and operate Alfie's Catering, which has been named the exclusive caterer for Ravella (formerly 48 Watt Street in Newcastle). Alfie's Catering is also the official in-house caterer for all weddings and events at Leaves & Fishes in Lovedale. Not only that, Alfie's Hunter Valley will be opening at Leaves & Fishes in June, taking over the restaurant space there. In the meantime, the Alfie's team are operating a pop-up on-site called Lucky Duck Restaurant.
Tickets to Friday night's Party in Peru at Trading Post Laguna are close to selling out. To secure your seat book online (tradingpostlaguna.com) or phone 4998 8244. Tickets are $35 adults, $15 for children.
3 Sicilians Ristorante at Stockton is branching out to Mex Club Mayfield. Joe Amendolia tells me there will be a "soft opening" at Mex on Friday, with the restaurant expected to be "fully' operational" in two weeks' time.
Pokolbin's EXP. restaurant continues to raise the bar when it comes to contemporary Australian dining. Duck is back on the menu and there's a duck ham on offer, as well as a dry aged Red Gate Farm duck, barbecued and glazed with cherry ferment.
Don't forget Newcastle Beer Fest returns to King Edward Park on March 9. Tickets at newcastlebeerfest.com.au.
Sunday Social at Ben Ean sounds like fun. It's on March 10 at the Pokolbin winery's Garden Terrace, 3.30pm to 7pm. Entry is free and there will be drinks, pizzas, a lolly bar, lawn games, live music and more.
El Chapos Tapas Bar has opened at Maitland.
Grab a $2 cheeseburger via Burger Point Kotara's app on Thursday until 3pm. But, only the first 300 cheeseburger fans will grab one, and there's a limit of two per person.
