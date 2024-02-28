Food Bites: big plans for this Little Wine Company in the Hunter Valley

Then there are the Plate Dates. It's a clever concept, really - venues you've been thinking about visiting offer a special meal and drink deal to actually get you through the door. It's up to you if you return. For example, Beach Burrito Newcastle have a $30 Birria Tacos & Beer/Sangria Deal; The Autumn Rooms will have a Crumpets & Mimosa deal for $30; Bowie is offering a Sweet Start brioche french toast with an ONA Coffee; The Umbrian has a breakfast or lunch for two for $25; One Tree Cafe at Charlestown Square will have a $25 One Tree Monster Breaky; and Arno Deli will be serving a Panino & Vino for lunch for $30.