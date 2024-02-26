Steamy weather as summer comes to an end

NEWCASTLE will see out the last week of summer with hot temperatures and mostly blue skies.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has predicted maximum temperatures of high 20s to high 30s for the region this week.
Many may be looking to cool off with a swim as temperatures hit 37 degrees in Newcastle and low 40s in the Upper Hunter this Thursday.
BoM meteorologist, Jiwon Park, said there is a chance of rain on Tuesday with dry and warm conditions progressing later in the week.
He said Thursday may see elevated fire danger with residents encouraged to check with the Rural Fire Service for updates.
Minimum temperatures are forecast at low 20s for the week.
Hot temperatures are set to continue over the weekend and there is a 60 per cent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms.
Summer ends on Friday, but Mr Park said this week's weather exceeded the 25 degree February average recorded at Nobbys Head.
"This summer we haven't seen many days with temperatures rising as high as 40 degrees because of moisture," he said.
From his day to day observations, Mr Park said this was caused by a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM), which is the north-south movement of westerly wind that circles Antarctica.
"This summer has been generally humid and moist with many muggy days," he said.
Hot temperatures come after storms swept the region almost two weeks ago, causing flash flooding and power outages.
