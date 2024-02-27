Schwartz school of hospitality set to open in October

Jerry Schwartz will welcome the first intake of students to his Newcastle hospitality college in October after receiving training accreditation.
Students will initially receive training at Rydges Hotel while work is completed on the permanent teaching facilities in the former Century Antiques building in Centenary Drive.
The NSW Education Standards Authority recently signed-off on the college's plans to offer courses in hospitality, IT, spa therapy and brewing.
The college's core staff are already in place, with more expected to be recruited in coming months.
Dr Schwartz, who is a shareholder in the venture, employs about 1200 people in the sectors across his three Hunter hotels - Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza, Rydges Newcastle and Newcastle Novotel.
"It will be fantastic to have a locally-based college that can serve all of the hotels in this region," Dr Schwartz previously said.
A key feature of the college will be an in-house training brewery, that will also provide beer to a bar and function centre proposed for the ground floor of the Crossing apartment block in Merewether Street.
"In recent years Newcastle has seen an increase in popularity towards the craft beer industry and nightlife throughout the Civic area and therefore an increase in supply of local breweries and bars operating in Newcastle that support this industry," a recently lodged development application for the bar and function centre said.
A similar brewery operates at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Dr Schwartz previously met with the University of Newcastle to discuss details of how the training providers could complement each other.
"They have got lots of good ideas, for example, they want to do a wine appreciation and wine manufacturing course, which works brilliantly because it will expose people to the different vineyards in the Hunter region," he said.
"They also have a strong emphasis on on-the-job training.
"It's something I totally support because you don't want to just have theory and no practical experience. I'm keen to help facilitate those opportunities in my businesses."
