Pickin poised to defend title in last amateur hurrah alongside NSW rookies

NSW captain Jye Pickin has the chance to defend a national title alongside Newcastle rookies Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires as his amateur career draws to a close.
The Charlestown golfer will likely look to join the professional ranks after the Australian Interstate Teams event on the Gold Coast in May (6-8).
A 10-person squad was officially released by Golf NSW on Tuesday.
Pickin, 23, returns for a fourth crack at the tournament and after leading his side to victory 12 months ago while teenage duo Scaysbrook, 18, and Squires, 17, are both poised to debut in the senior ranks.
"We've got a bit of a target on our backs, but I think we've got a good enough team to step up and take it out again," Pickin told the Newcastle Herald.
NSW players met for a hit at The Lakes on Monday.
"Like any team sport, the more you get together the more you can build camaraderie," he said.
Pickin, eyeing off the South Australian Classic next month before Q-School for the Australasian Tour in Melbourne in April, continues to play Sydney pennants with Avondale undefeated after four rounds.
Closer to home and reigning champions Toronto beat Waratah 7-1 to wrap up a spot in the NDGA pennants final with one round remaining while Charlestown stay last in A-grade despite a breakthrough 5-3 win over Newcastle.
Overseas for the New Zealand Open and Hunter qualifier Corey Lamb will be joined by Nick Flanagan and Andrew Dodt at the Remarkables course of Millbrook Golf Resort for Thursday's opening round. Dylan Perry tees off at Coronet.
