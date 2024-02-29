Your guide to what's on in Newcastle and the Hunter this weekend

Newcastle Show 9am to 9pm, Newcastle Showground.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 8am to 2pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
1st Belmont North Sea Scouts Annual Garage Sale 7am to 1pm, Master Street, Belmont North.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Charlestown Lions Club BBQ Fundraiser 8am to 4pm, Bunnings Bennetts Green.
Carpark Sale 8am to noon, Jesmond Neighbourhood Centre.
Surfest Newcastle 2024 Sanbah Cadet Cup, Bar Beach.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Native Plant Sale 9am to 1pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Lake Mac Women in Sport Festival Round Robin Futsal Tournament, 9am to 1pm, Awaba Sporting Complex. Ladies Day Race, noon to 5pm, Mannering Park Amateur Sailing Club. Lake Mac Pro Am Tennis Tournament, 5.30pm to 9pm, Total Tennis Lake Macquarie.
Op Shop Trail Walking Tour and Repair Cafe 9.30am to 12.30pm, Nelson Street, Wallsend.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda.
Rescue Challenge - Dog Adoption Day 10am to 2pm, Petbarn Warners Bay. With SavourLife and Dog Rescue Newcastle.
Fairytale Lane Open Day 10am to noon, Fairyvale Lane, Morpeth. Kids can dress up and meet six Disney princesses.
Sharing Culture Storytime with Uncle Amos Simon from Muurrung Marai 11am, Wallsend Library.
Newcastle Museum Offbeat: Newcastle photography exhibition (this weekend only). Australia in Space. Potions and Pestilence.
Dangerous Obsession 2pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre.
Lindsay Street Players Presents: The Laramie Project 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle.
Hyundai A-League Men's Round 19 Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Let's Tidy Up - Josh Thomas 6.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
The Road to Patagonia - Australian Q&A Tour 6.30pm, Event Cinemas, Kotara.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Clean Up Australia Day Various locations.
Newcastle Show 9am to 3pm, Newcastle Showground.
Surfest Newcastle 2024 Sanbah Cadet Cup, Bar Beach.
Lake Mac Women in Sport Festival Try a Sport Day, 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park. Hunter Mountain Bike Association: free women's coaching and funduro, 10am to 2pm, Glenrock MTB Park. Aqua Gentle Fitness Classes for Women, 11am and 5pm, Speers Point Swim Centre. Oceanfire Surf - women's learn to surf class, 11am and 12.30pm, Blacksmiths Beach.
A-League Women Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory 4pm, Maitland Regional Sportsground.
Dangerous Obsession 2pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre.
Dave The Band with Sitting Down, Goon Gremlins, Voider, Saturday 7.30pm, King Street Band Room, Newcastle West.
Baam Bam with The Outliers, Demi Mitchell, Saturday 7.30pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Joel Leggett with Georgie Winchester, Phoebe Joy, Saturday 3pm, Rogue Scholar Rooftop, Newcastle.
Time Of Earth with Kid On A Leash, Imaginary Things, Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Jeremy Spoke: The Pearl Jam Tribute Saturday 8.30pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
James Thomson & The Strange Pilgrims with Huckleberry & Devil's Dandruff, The Hunter Valley Ramblers, The High Andies - Royal Oak Hotel, Sunday 1pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
The Raggle Taggle Gypsies Band Sunday 4pm, Bartholomew's, Newcastle.
Mia Dyson Sunday 8.30pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Blind Pretty & Hey Lenny with Gidget Moon, Sunday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Perry Street Park with Midnight Chicken, Jack Rayne, Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Cliff Grigg's Spy Vs Spy Sunday 3.30pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Straitjacket Laterality, by Alison Smith, Caelli Jo Brooker, Ahn Wells. Embedded, by Louisa Magrics.
Back to Back Galleries The Nature of Art.
Leda Gallery Jeepers Creepers, by Tahlia Undarlegt and Mahalia Leckner.
Watt Space Gallery Etchings: Rembrandt's Legacy.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon. Sunday, screening of Koken Ergun's 2018 film Heroes at 4.30pm.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal, by Bronwyn Greive.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Art in Your Community: Nightshift, by Winnie Lynn. First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Sunday, ARTSPACE free family artmaking, 10am and 11am.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Strawberry Feather Star, by Jen Denzin. Portrait as Phoenix, by Michelle Gearin. Valley of a Thousand Plants, by Joel Zika. Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition.
Hunter Wetlands Centre A Brush With Biodiversity, by Nick Gilles.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle House of Stories.
MRAG Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956. Touching and Turning. The Between. Myth Making.
Charlestown Square Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition.
