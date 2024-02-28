Newcastle council votes to leave Jeremy Bath's pay unchanged

Newcastle council chief executive Jeremy Bath will not receive a pay rise this year after an internal review rated his performance at 84 out of 100.
Councillors debated Mr Bath's annual performance review behind closed doors for about two hours on Tuesday night.
The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations that Mr Bath had contributed to Mr Neylon's letters or shared confidential information with Mr Neylon.
Mr Bath denies writing the letters or influencing Mr Neylon to do so.
The Herald has been told Labor councillors moved at Tuesday's meeting that Mr Bath receive a 1.5 per cent pay rise, but the Greens successfully moved an amendment to leave his remuneration unchanged.
The council's 2022-23 annual report listed Mr Bath's pay at $513,000. He also receives a total of $50,000 to sit on two Newcastle Airport boards.
Mr Bath's annual performance review is overseen by a committee including lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen, fellow Labor councillor Carol Duncan and Greens councillor John Mackenzie.
The council awarded Mr Bath a five-year contract extension at the end of 2022.
