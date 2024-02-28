Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council votes to leave Jeremy Bath's pay unchanged

By Michael Parris
Updated February 28 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:17pm
Jeremy Bath at a council media event in Newcastle in January. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle council chief executive Jeremy Bath will not receive a pay rise this year after an internal review rated his performance at 84 out of 100.

