Why the Jets captain is driven to mark a club milestone with another win

Captain Cassidy Davis is honoured to lead the Newcastle Jets women's team onto the field for the club's 200th A-League appearance on Sunday, but the milestone moment will have something else burning in the back of her mind.
That is the fact that only two of those games since the competition's inception as W-League in 2008 have been finals.
Davis, who with a record 145 appearances for her beloved home-time side has played more games than any other in Jets history, featured in the 2017-18 extra-time semi-final loss to Sydney.
The Jets also made finals in 2008-09.
The hard-working midfielder knows how close they are to another finals appearance this campaign, and also the importance of backing up a 3-0 win over Brisbane last outing with another three points against Perth at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday.
"When I looked at that Jets honour board, people like [Matildas centre-back] Alanna Kennedy have played here," Davis said.
"Hayley Crawford was someone I looked up to when I was younger and Kate Hensman as well.
"There's been a lot of great internationals come and play for us too, so it's an honour for me to hold that record and play a lot of games for this club.
"But, I always say it, we just want that trophy and that's why I'm still playing, to try to bring that trophy back to this town."
The scenario is this; with five games remaining the Jets are sixth on 23 points but on level footing with Western Sydney in seventh and Perth in eighth.
A win would consolidate Newcastle's top-six position as they then eye top-two sides Melbourne City (31 points) and Western United (32) in succession.
"The season is on the line," Davis said.
"You look at the table and points and we need to win three to four games out of our last five to secure that spot.
"So these next few games are important, especially a team like Perth. They've got a big trip ahead of them. We lost 1-0 to them early in the season, but at the point we are now we can beat anyone.
"We just have to make sure we're preparing and we keep improving on what we've been doing these past few weeks.
"The girls are ready and finals are close but we need to make sure we don't get ahead of ourselves because it can change in one or two games."
Newcastle's depth will be tested with defender Claudia Cicco and forward Lara Gooch away on Young Matildas duty.
In-form leading scorer Sarina Bolden, who rocketed to second spot in the race for the competition's golden boot accolade with a hat-trick against Brisbane in Maitland on February 17, has been on international duty with the Philippines in Spain but is expected back to play Glory.
"It's going to be tough with Lara and Claudia away but as long as everyone can stay fit and Sarina comes back OK then we should be fine," Davis said.
"I'm confident in all the players that we have that they can do the job."
There were no A-League women's games last weekend due to an international window and Davis felt the break came at "a good time".
"The season is longer now and it's been good for the group to refresh and enjoy life outside of football," she said.
