Paris ticket booked for the Matildas, now who's going?

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond looks on track for a third Olympics Games and Clare Wheeler could be headed to her first after a Michelle Heyman-inspired Matildas more than booked their ticket to Paris on Wednesday night.
Australia produced a first-half masterclass to set up a 10-0 win over Uzbekistan in the second leg of their home-and-away Olympic qualifier in front of 54,120 fans in Melbourne and win the two-match tie 13-0 on aggregate.
Heyman, who was recalled the Matildas squad after a six-year absence, opened the scoring off the bench in Tashkent on Saturday (AEDT) then backed it up with a four-goal haul in a spectacular first-half performance in Melbourne.
The 35-year-old's fairytale return to the national team bodes well for the Matildas, who will be targeting Olympic glory without fearless leader and strike weapon Sam Kerr.
Heyman, who replaced van Egmond in the starting side on Wednesday night, looks certain to be on the plane to Paris in July as part of coach Tony Gustavsson's squad but not every player from the two-game qualifier against Uzbekistan will make the trip.
The Matildas squad will be cut from 22 players to 18 for the Olympics.
Van Egmond is one of the most experienced players in the Australian team with 141 caps for her country, four World Cup appearances and two Olympics.
The 30-year-old Dudley Redhead United Football Club junior donned the captain's armband from the 65-minute mark on Wednesday night after defender Steph Catley left the field.
Clare Wheeler, an Adamstown Rosebud junior with 18 caps for the Matildas, was part of Gustavsson's World Cup squad but remained unused on the bench.
The 26-year-old Everton midfielder was also not used in either game against Uzbekistan.
The are only six potential international games across three windows left for players to make late auditions.
Western United's Chloe Logarzo also didn't play a minute of either leg against the Uzbeks, while Sydney FC's Cortnee Vine sat out the series for personal reasons.
Gustavsson will remain in Australia to watch some A-League Women games before returning to Europe.
Australia's next window is in April, when they will play Mexico.
"We do have some ideas of what we want to do but in terms of games it's almost limited - you have the national team days that you have and you're trying to make the most out of it," Gustavsson said.
"We always look at playing different types of opposition. We want to play away and at home.
"I'm going to use those games to check back in on the process. Where are we? What do we need to do from a core group standpoint?
"Meaning there's limited minutes to prepare the core group of players that I know is going to go to the Olympics - and they need the games - but maybe also I need to look at a few players to make decisions.
"So finding that sweet spot and that balance is going to be key."
- with AAP
