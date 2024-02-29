Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Paris ticket booked for the Matildas, now who's going?

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond in action during the World Cup in August. Picture by Adam McLean
Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond in action during the World Cup in August. Picture by Adam McLean

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond looks on track for a third Olympics Games and Clare Wheeler could be headed to her first after a Michelle Heyman-inspired Matildas more than booked their ticket to Paris on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.