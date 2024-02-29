New Zealand Open qualifier Corey Lamb sinks three birdies on back nine

HUNTER product Corey Lamb has finished strongly at the New Zealand Open to be the best of the local contingent after Thursday's opening round at Millbrook Golf Resort.
Lamb, who only qualified for the $1.9 million tournament at The Vintage last week, sunk three birdies on the back nine to end up two under (69) after playing the Remarkables course.
One over twice inside the first seven holes courtesy of separate bogeys, the 22-year-old picked up shots on holes 10, 13 and 16.
Lamb, tied 46th nearing the close of proceedings, also birdied the fourth.
Lamb will now switch to the Coronet course for Friday's second round along with Charlestown's Andrew Dodt (70) and Belmont's Nick Flanagan (72).
Dodt, one under but near the cut line in the middle of the 156-player field, recovered from on 12 and 14 to later string together three straight birdies between holes five and seven.
Flanagan, who recently relocated back to Newcastle from the US, was one over after an eventful round featuring five birdies and a double bogey.
Dylan Perry, bred in the Upper Hunter and now based on the Gold Coast, shot a one-under 70 at Coronet and now switches to the Remarkables on Friday.
Aussie pair Matthew Griffin and Scott Hend were joint clubhouse leaders at seven under (64).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.