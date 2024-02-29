Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

New Zealand Open qualifier Corey Lamb sinks three birdies on back nine

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter golfer Corey Lamb. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Hunter golfer Corey Lamb. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER product Corey Lamb has finished strongly at the New Zealand Open to be the best of the local contingent after Thursday's opening round at Millbrook Golf Resort.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.