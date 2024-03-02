From surfing legends to Peter Garrett: Weekender reads to feed your brain

Weekender
The March 2 edition
Mitchel Ross on the road (again) to Olympic glory | James Bay at SummerSalt | What's on this weekend | The Stockton Bight disaster | Peter Garrett's The True North | Georgie Winchester eyes the US | The Whitlams take the country road | Whore's Eye View at Newcastle Fringe
Merewether surfer and Life Without Andy co-founder Mitchel Ross is coaching the US surfing team in the lead-up to the Paris OIympics. Is this his "last dance" with US surfer and long-time student Carissa Moore? Harry Webber finds out in this week's cover story.
It's showtime! All your favourites will return to the showground as well as The Outback Experience, an exciting live experience which is making its debut in centre ring. There's also A-League games, art, markets and live music to explore.
When The Whitlams emerged from Sydney's hip inner-west in the '90s singing songs about left-wing politics, no one could have dreamt they would one day perform at the Deniliquin Ute Muster. Tim Freedman tells Josh Leeson his project The Whitlams Black Stump Band is the country and Americana re-invention of the band's traditional piano-rock sound.
Forty years ago a team of scuba divers discovered a sunken amphibious Army tank three nautical miles off Stockton Beach. in the dawn light, the beach was strewn with debris and exhausted soldiers. It was like a scene from Dunkirk. Mike Scanlon looks at one of Australia's worst peacetime military disasters.
Former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett is coming to Newcastle with his band The Alter Egos. He talks to Josh Leeson about his new album The True North, life after the Oils and his gripe with social media.
Georgie Winchester's eyes were opened to possibilities when she attended the Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City last week. She talks to Josh Leeson about her new-found "rockier" sound and her desire to make it big overseas.
New York comedian, historian and ex-sex worker talks to Alex Morris about performing stand-up at Newcastle's Fringe Festival. Her show, Whore's Eye View, is an unflinching but hilarious look at life in the sex industry.
The award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist was last week jamming with Jimmy Page, Brian May and Tony Iommi at the Gibson Garage in Soho. He's now flying to Australia. He tells Lisa Rockman it was a "pinch me" moment, much like when he performed for the Prince and Princess of Wales in December.
