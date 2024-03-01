Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

The NPLW match-ups and players to watch in round two

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 1 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left: New Lambton centre-back Hannah Bourke; Magic's Madi Gallegos, Kalista Hunter and Kobie Ferguson; Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon and Azzurri's Jess Gentle. Pictures by Peter Lorimer and Max Mason-Hubers
Clockwise from left: New Lambton centre-back Hannah Bourke; Magic's Madi Gallegos, Kalista Hunter and Kobie Ferguson; Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon and Azzurri's Jess Gentle. Pictures by Peter Lorimer and Max Mason-Hubers

There were stand-out efforts from some of the competition's most reliable players in the first round of NPLW Northern NSW last weekend as well as a host of impressive performances from some new faces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.