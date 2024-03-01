The NPLW match-ups and players to watch in round two

There were stand-out efforts from some of the competition's most reliable players in the first round of NPLW Northern NSW last weekend as well as a host of impressive performances from some new faces.
Round two kicks off with a highly anticipated exchange between defending champions and premiers Broadmeadow and the widely touted premiership favourites Maitland at Magic Park on Friday night (8pm).
Charlestown Azzurri launch a hectic seven-day period in which they play three games by hosting Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm).
On Sunday, Newcastle Olympic host Mid Coast at Darling Street Oval (2pm) and a much-improved Warners Bay will be looking to back up their first win in 22 starts with another when they face New Lambton at John Street Oval (4pm).
Here are some key match-ups to keep an eye on over the weekend.
The midfield battle between former national league players Kobie Ferguson (Magic) and Paige Kingston-Hogg (Maitland) could go a long way to determining the outcome of this game, which is expected to deliver an entertaining brand of football.
Maitland centre-back pairing of Alesha Clifford and Tahlia Gossner did a good job of keeping a close eye on lethal Magic striker Adriana Konjarski when these two sides battled it out for the Charity Shield two weeks ago and will have their work cut out for them again.
Uncontained and on the ball, all the competition's back-to-back leading scorer needs is a brief moment to unlock the game.
At the other end of the field, Magic's Kalista Hunter and Madi Gallegos have the pace and nous to diffuse any attacking threat and won't be happy that New Lambton were able to score twice against their side in a closer than comfort 3-2 win in round one.
But they also have a job to do in containing a lethal Magpies attack that includes former Jets player Sophie Stapleford and Bronte Peel.
Georgia Amess caused Magic all kinds of headaches in the Charity Shield and Magic coach Nima Nikfarjam is likely to have a plan in place for the fleet-footed Maitland winger this time around.
It was a tough first-up hit-out for Adamstown, who succumbed 9-0 to premiership contenders Newcastle Olympic last week, but Charlestown coach Heath Whyte is taking nothing for granted as he waits to see how the hard work his side have done in pre-season translates onto the pitch.
"I don't buy into early round results, we're just focusing on our style of play and we're going to control what we can control," Whyte said.
Rosebud goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon was kept busy against Olympic and is sure to be under fire against what is expected to be a fit and firing Azzurri side.
Coming at her will be multi-sport talent Jess Gentle, who has pace to burn, a boot to envy and is probably lining up after rugby league or rugby sevens training.
Talented teenage striker Cassie Corder showed her class as a player of the future with some stand-out games last year and will also prove hard to stop if she takes the field.
Whyte said last year's NPLW player of the year was nursing some soreness through the week and will be assessed on Saturday morning.
Everyone expected the Panthers to be improved this year but were perhaps shocked by just how one-sided their scoreline was in beating Mid Coast 8-1 in round one to end a 21-game losing streak.
This game has plenty of intrigue around it with both sides going through rebuilding phases in recent seasons and looking to give stronger accounts of themselves in 2024.
Centre-back Hannah Bourke announced her arrival at the Golden Eagles with a stellar and steely display against Magic.
The former Young Matilda produced some intelligent tackles to diffuse Broadmeadow's attack and combined well with the experienced but often unsung Serena Carter in the centre of defence.
"We lost Airlie Davis and they're big shoes to fill, but Hannah has come in and made it seamless," New Lambton coach Aaron Stedman said.
"Hannah and Serena looked like they had always played together. Hannah added a bit of stability there and calm at times."
The pair will be tested again with sharpshooter Emily Diaz leading the Panthers attack.
Diaz produced a four-goal haul for Warners Bay last week but may find it harder to get through Bourke and Carter then past athletic New Lambton shot-stopper Ally Boertje.
This match, unfortunately, looks to be one-sided.
Keep an eye on the combinations between Olympic midfielder Elodie Dagg and forwards Jemma House, Marion Dunbabin and Sophie McDonald.
