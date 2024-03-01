Hunter golfer Corey Lamb makes cut at New Zealand Open with late birdie

IT may have been by the barest of margins, but Hunter golfer Corey Lamb has made the cut at the New Zealand Open.
Having only qualified for the $1.9 million tournament last week, the 22-year-old teetered on the edge of missing the weekend at Millbrook Golf Resort before sinking a decisive birdie on his third last hole on Friday afternoon.
Lamb's two-under 69 at the Coronet course, mirroring Thursday's total from the Remarkables, took him to four-under (138) overall alongside 20 other players.
The cut line eventually landed at four under.
Lamb dropped below to three under late in the piece with a bogey on the fifth before returning above with a birdie on the seventh.
Closing his round with back-to-back pars, Lamb managed to maintain his position at tied 58th.
Earlier in that same nine, Lamb recorded consecutive birdies (holes two and three) to put himself within range after a bogey (one) opening.
Lamb hit birdies (11, 18) either side of a bogey (13) during his first nine.
The rest of the local contingent all missed the cut - Upper Hunter product Dylan Perry picked up a stroke to finish two under (140), Charlestown's Andrew Dodt dropped a shot at even par (142) while Belmont's Nick Flanagan stayed one over (143).
Scott Hend's 12-under (130) leads at the halfway mark with Rio Olympics teammate Marcus Fraser one of five players trailing by two (132).
