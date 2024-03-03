'In the public interest': push to extend Glendell mine by two years

Mining giant Glencore has proposed extending the life of the Glendell mine by a further two years to access coal that would otherwise remain inaccessible .
The mine, 20 kilometres north-west of Singleton, is approved to produce 4.5 million tonnes per annum until the end of June 2024. The proposed extension would see it continue until June 2026.
The company's application states that there is an estimated 1.8 million tonnes of run of mine coal remaining within the mining area approved through the existing modification (modification 4) , which will not be able to be recovered within the approved period of mining.
The modification, which is on public exhibition, would not include any additional disturbance works and would be contained within the approved disturbance footprint at the existing mine.
There would be no physical extension of the approved operations to the north.
The modification argues that the modification would yield royalties for NSW, expenditure and employment benefits within the local area.
"Given that the modification will not alter the approved mining activities, the incremental impacts of Glendell Mine will not increase beyond currently approved levels," the application states.
"The extension proposed by the modification would result in these incremental impacts occurring over a different time horizon."
Cumulative impacts have been re-assessed for the proposed two year extension. These assessments found the cumulative impacts during the extension period would be similar to those during the approved mining period and are consistent with the relevant air quality and noise criteria.
"Given that the modification would have material economic benefits without exacerbating any environmental impacts, the modified development would be in the public interest," the application says.
The Glendell Open Cut mine has received a recommendation for approval for the Glendell Continued Operations Project to continue mining to the north of its existing operations.
This recommendation for approval has been referred to the Independent Planning Commission for final assessment and determination.
The Glendell Open Cut mine is part of Glencore Coal's Mount Owen Complex, off Hebden Road at Ravensworth.
The Glendell Continued Operations Project would extend mining at Glendell Mine to around 2044 on land almost completely owned by Glencore.
The NSW Minerals Council's latest Member Expenditure Survey, released last month, found Hunter mining supported more than 15,300 jobs in the region last financial year, an increase of more than 1,700 jobs on the previous year and the highest number since 2012.
The companies also injected $8.2 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year - an increase of nearly $2 billion on the previous year.
